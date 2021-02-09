Vanuatu’s Local Authorities Department releases Councilor Allowances

The Department of Local Authorities has released the Councilor Allowance to all elected councilors in both provinces and the two municipalities of Port Vila and Luganville in Vanuatu.

The allowances are an additional entitlement of the elected councilors apart from their responsibility remunerations.

Each councilor is entitled to Vt1,000,000 per annum although funds are released quarterly at an amount of Vt250,000.

The DLA said it notes that provinces of Tafea, SHEFA, Malampa and Penama will hold elections in May and Torba towards the end of 2021.

It has instructed the Local Authorities to release the funds on quarterly basis.

The Department’s decision to release all Constituency Allowances to be managed at the Local Authorities level is a demonstration of gradual autonomy and financial controls over funds as aspired for by Local Authorities so respective CEOs, Accountants and Treasures can manage the funds on behalf of the councilors.

Photo supplied Caption: Director DLA, Leith Veremaito handing over cheque for Shefa province councilors allocation to the President of Shefa Provincial Council, Katawa Vatoko.