Vanuatu’s Luganville City achieves priority group Covid-19 vaccination target

The priority group consists of elderly people aged 55 and above and people with existing medical condition aged 35 years and over.

SANMA Health Vaccine Delivery Team Leader, Susan Wokeke said, “We have fully vaccinated 100% of the priority groups in Luganville Town like frontline workers, health workers, people with underlying conditions and those age of 50 and above. It is an achievement for Sanma Province.”

“The vaccination team is still administering vaccine doses at the fixed site at Ports and Harbour Terminal in Luganville”

“Around 18, 062 people in Luganville are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and 33, 924 for the whole of SANMA Province.”

Luganville is the main entry port for SANMA and other provinces in the north.