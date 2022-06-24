Vanuatu’s Luganville Est School receives new buildings

The buildings accommodate four classrooms and two offices and it comes with a 6000 litre rain water tank.

Samsen said, “Vanuatu is exposed to various natural disasters so it is essential for our schools to build strong and resilient buildings. It will guarantee education continuity in times of disasters and offer a safe and secure learning environment to our children.”

Ambassador Chiba Hirohisa, said, “Japan believes that education or human resources development has the vital importance for countries, including Vanuatu, in their nation building.”

“It is also important for us to realize that rebuilding school facilities should be conducive not only to a better learning environment but also to promote resilience against natural disasters.”

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Education and Training, Samson Samsen receives the keys from the Japanese Ambassador Chiba Hirohisa