This is due to trespasses from the people in the nearby villages to the land of the Chief of Malafau village and garden, without permission.

The Malafau Taskforce reportedly closed the road.

However, farmers have raised their grievances about the road closure.

The road has been closed from the last three months.

The feeder roads in Vanuatu were constructed as government’s project, which was built to help people bring their crops to the market.