Vanuatu’s Malampa farmers cooperate to establish seed bank

Department of Agriculture and Rural Development officer, Michael Lokre confirmed this while working as an assistant agriculture officer for North West A on the island of Malekula.

“I am working with some key vegetable farmers to assist them with the collection of their own seeds.”

“Most of the farmers have collected their own seeds, awaiting the support of Vanuatu Skills Partnership (VSP) Centre on Malekula to provide packaging materials so that farmers can begin with the packaging process of their seeds.”

“These seeds will be exhibited during the National Week of Agriculture (NWA) in August on Tanna, to show that farmers from MALAMPA province are able to produce their own seeds that are local open pollinated seeds.”

There are 15 selected key vegetables and root crops farmers from NW A, NW B, Central and South of Malekula island that are currently working with AAOs on the island to produce their own seeds.

The VSP has assisted the farmers with nursery materials, farming tools, water tanks and meeting labour costs.

“Such assistance has motivated the farmers to do more work to increase their production and also stimulate the interests of other farmers.

“Preparations are well underway in relation to packaging of local seeds for the NW A 2021.

Last year, these farmers attended a training on managing a nursery as a business, organised by the VSP with DARD in Lakatoro, Malekula.

The training which is aimed at improving farmers’ skills on how to produce good quality seedlings will lead to good quality produce.