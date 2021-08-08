Vanuatu’s MALFFB launches Forward Base at MAPEST plantation | Loop Vanuatu

The site will be developed into a fully operational base where locals can access tools, fishing materials, machinery and plant or animal health improved genetic materials.

MALFFB's Director General Moses Amos put pen to paper and exchanged the document of agreement with MAPEST management team on Wednesday this week, marking a new beginning for the Cooperative Company to make a turn-around as anticipated by its shareholders.

The exchange of agreement meant work started on 5 August where a tractor will clear and plough a 2ha land to be grown as a food bank, establishment of a sustainable fish ponds, replanting of 30, 000 coconut seedlings, restock 200 heads of cattle, milling of felled coconut trees as well as a new tractor will station at MAPEST to serve nearby communities.

MAPEST plantation sits on a 420ha property at Sarmet area on South East Malekula.

The once flourishing cooperative company was making 200 million vatu turnover per year when it was producing cattle, copra and cocoa.

The signing marks the beginning of a new chapter of 'running together to run far' and achieve the goal of 'increase and multiply'.

The MAPEST FORWARD BASE will pose as the food bank for Malekula if in any case there is a disaster such as the pandemic lockdown.

Photo supplied Caption: DG MALFFB Moses Amos exchanges the signed agreement with MAPEST chairman witnessed by stakeholders including Landowners, MALAMPA Province, Vanuatu Skills Partnership and Department of Cooperative.