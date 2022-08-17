Vanuatu’s Malo Island to receive 100 solar lights

This has been made possible through the Australia’s Direct Programme.

Australia’s High Commissioner, Heidi Bootle officially announced support for the purchase and installation of the solar lights for communities on the island last week.

High Commissioner Bootle said, “This project will help make communities safer, and especially women and girls, people living with disabilities, youth and children.”

Member of Parliament for Malo and Aore Constituency, Wesley Rasu expressed gratitude for the generous support and assistance from the Australian Government.