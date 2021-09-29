 Vanuatu’s mama vendors learn about building sustainable community businesses | Loop Vanuatu
 

Vanuatu’s mama vendors learn about building sustainable community businesses

BY: Loop Pacific
08:00, September 29, 2021
Women (mama) handicraft vendors of the Silae Vanua Market Vendors Association on Efate participated in a training on how to mainstream climate change-adaptation measures in their decisions to help build community resilience.

The association’s members attended a one-day workshop organised last week by Vanuatu Climate Action Network (VCAN).

SVMVA was recently granted 2.5 million VT by the UNDP through the Spotlight Initiative in which Vanuatu Climate Action Network and SVMVA submitted a funding proposal in 2020.

“The funding from UNDP will help members of SVMVA to receive capacity building trainings such as financial inclusion, value adding, marketing and branding," said VCAN’s Coordinator George Koran.

“Off course, we are also stepping in to help mainstream climate change in decision making processes and community plans in order to help the association and its members build sustainable community businesses and also become better resilient."

 

Photo supplied Caption: VCAN Coordinator, George Koran conducts the capacity building training.

     

