Vanuatu’s mama vendors learn about building sustainable community businesses | Loop Vanuatu

The association’s members attended a one-day workshop organised last week by Vanuatu Climate Action Network (VCAN).

SVMVA was recently granted 2.5 million VT by the UNDP through the Spotlight Initiative in which Vanuatu Climate Action Network and SVMVA submitted a funding proposal in 2020.

“The funding from UNDP will help members of SVMVA to receive capacity building trainings such as financial inclusion, value adding, marketing and branding," said VCAN’s Coordinator George Koran.

“Off course, we are also stepping in to help mainstream climate change in decision making processes and community plans in order to help the association and its members build sustainable community businesses and also become better resilient."

Photo supplied Caption: VCAN Coordinator, George Koran conducts the capacity building training.