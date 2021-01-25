Vanuatu’s Melsisi Catholic Church fundraising drive receives major boost

The deposit was made by Member of Parliament for Pentecost Charlot Salwai, Catholic Church Bishop Jean Bosco Barames, and five chiefs from Pentecost.

The fund will also support reconstruction of the Pere’s and nuns’ residences.

Built more than 50 years ago, the biggest church in Vanuatu was destroyed by the Category 5 Tropical Cyclone Harold in April, 2020.

The damage to the church building alone is estimated at Vt11 million.

The community of Melsisi in Port Vila hosted a fundraiser last year and received support from people throughout the country. Members of Parliament, including Prime Minister Bob Loughman also donated cash to support this cause.

Over Vt2 million was raised in a day.

Last month, the Melsisi community on the island held another fundraiser and raised Vt1.2 million.