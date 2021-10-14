Vanuatu’s MOH conducts mental health activities

Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr. Jimmy Obed said the field of mental health is still a relatively new era in Vanuatu.

“Vanuatu has its challenges when it comes to getting help or support for mental wellbeing. For example, stigma and discrimination, lack of understanding of the importance of mental health, scattered islands, socio-economic status and many more. But each of us has a role to play to support each other and stay mentally healthy,” he said in a statement.

The MOH has mental health clinics at hospital levels at the Vila Central Hospital and at provincial hospitals. People can speak to a health care worker if they want to access mental health services. There are counsellors at various organizations that can also assist.

Groups like the Vanuatu Christian Council have received training for mental health and psychosocial support to address this issue in communities.

The ministry commemorated Mental Health Week this week.