Vanuatu’s Nabanga Groups donate to Vanmel communities

This is what the executives and sponsors of Nabanga displayed in the 2020 Nabanga Stringband Competition where a portion of the ticket sales purchased 56 12ft and 14ft roofing iron sheets to house a chapel and an aide post which were completely destroyed by TC Harold, on east and central Pentecost.

The official handing over of the iron sheets took place at Bluescope last December and was attended by the executive committee of Nabanga Groups Vanuatu, Vanuatu Wan Voes Kivhan, MP Anthony Iauko, and Consule General, Jack Himford.

Mathias Bulewark, President of the Vanmel Communities Association, was present to receive the iron sheets on behalf of his association.

After briefly introducing Vanmel and the community area they cover, Mr Bulewark thanked Nabanga for supplying the iron sheets for Saint Matthew Chapel and Onlap Aide Post.

MP Anthony Iako, the main sponsor for the Nabanga Stringband Competition responded,

“When TC Pam hit Port Vila and the southern provinces in 2015, I recall that Pentecost was one of the first islands to come to our rescue by supplying shiploads of taro, yam, and other root crops to feed Shefa and Tafea. So when the team received Vanmel’s request for help, here was an opportunity to return the favor.”

The Chairman of Nabanga Groups, Jean Pierre Sam added, “This was a great opportunity for the team to work alongside our valuable sponsors and partners and give back to our communities, and we will continue to seek community project opportunities through collaborative efforts with the Vanuatu Wan Voes Kivhan committee.”

2021 looks exciting already for Nabanga Groups as the committee has confirmed a line-up of events and community projects are already in preparation mode, and will be ready to Port Vila and spread throughout the provinces from April onwards.

Photo supplied Caption: Handing over of iron sheets from Nabanga Group Executives and Main sponsors MP Anthony Iauko and Consul General Jack Himford to Vanmel Communities Association Chairman Mathias Bulewark witnessed by Kivhan Chairlady Alcina Charley.