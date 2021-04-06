Vanuatu’s Nabanga Groups to hold fundraising concert for Fijian community hit by TC Ana

The group is organizing a concert to raise funds for the construction of a community house for the people Kia Island in Fiji.

Nabanga Groups Marketing officer, Mike Esrom said Fiji supported Vanuatu in 2015 during the recovery phase after TC Pam.

“The concert is a community-based support initiative and funds raised will go towards a community shelter in Kia Island, also assisting Vanuatu students studying in Fiji. The message we wish to put out is that Vanuatu stands with Fiji families and friends during this challenges and hard times.”

Esrom added that they will work with the Fijian community in Port Vila to prepare for the concert.

“The concert will be an Oldies show based on English and French songs from the ‘60s-’80s. We have partnered with Kivhan to assist in gaining copyright permission in performing all songs during the night with Z-1 as the entertainer of the event.

“The Fijian community in Port Vila will be preparing Fijian dishes as well to be on sale during the event.”

Category 5 TC Ana damaged 26 houses in Yaro village on Kia Island.

Only 12 houses were left.

Fortunately there were no loss of lives nor injuries.

Nabanga Groups has been supporting and assisting large to small event organizations for over 10 years.

They registered their company business license in August 2020.

Nabanga Groups is currently a team of 4 members with networking partnerships and active roles within several music and arts organizations operating in Port Vila.