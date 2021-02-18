Vanuatu’s Napangasale Junior Secondary School to close temporarily

The Ministry of Education has announced that the school will undergo renovation before it can accommodate classes again.

Minister of Education, Seoule Simeon said the classrooms, dormitories, kitchen and toilets are in bad condition.

“These environments are unsafe for learning, particularly for female students and those with special needs.

“A learning environment must be healthy and conducive.”

The school’s year 7 to 10 students will be accommodated at Nawaraone Junior Secondary School while renovation takes place.