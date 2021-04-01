Vanuatu’s National Forest Inventory progresses

The islands remaining are Gaua, Maewo and Ambae.

The inventory was conducted on Santo, Malekula, Ambrym, Efate, Tanna and Erromango and data collected are in the advanced stage of analysis.

Once all the islands are completed, the Department of Forests (DoF) will submit Vanuatu’s Forest Reference Level (FRL) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) for technical review later this year, said the DoF Director, Rexon Viranamaga.

“The FRL will set a benchmark to assess Vanuatu’s Reducing Emission from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD+) performance by defining a quantitative way to measure emission reduction and removals,” he said.

“Reference Levels are expressed as tones of CO2 equivalent per year for a particular reference period against which emissions are compared. Countries are eligible for having their emission reduction efforts recognized when they fall below this reference level.

“Data from the NFI will strengthen Vanuatu’s reporting obligations to the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement where GHG data from the forest sector can now be accounted for as well as utilized to leverage future financing for national mitigation as well as adaptation programmes.

“I hope the forest sector will play a greater role in the country’s sustainable development and resilience processes once Vanuatu’s FRL is approved and published by UNFCCC.”

Viranamaga has mobilized inventory teams for the three islands and hopes to conclude all field work by mid this year.

Teams will also be deployed to Santo and Malekula to cover forest areas identified to have data gaps and certain areas that were not previously accessible.

Viranamaga is relying on provincial governments, forest networks, chiefs and landowners to provide full access to areas on Santo and Malekula that need to be revisited for the final leg of the inventory process.

Photo supplied Caption: Department of Forests team members assess the forest as part of the National Forest Inventory