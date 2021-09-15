Vanuatu’s National Forestry Inventory programme set for Northern provinces | Loop Vanuatu

TAFEA Forestry Officer, Saimon Naupa confirmed the move following the completion of the mission in Tanna.

“From 2019, the programme targeted Santo, Malekula, Efate, Gaua, Pentecost, Maewo, Ambrym, Epi Erromango, Tanna, Aneityum and Ambae,” he said.

“NFI collects data and information from all forest species that existed in these island’s forests. Data collected is sent to the Forestry Department’s main office and forwarded to a German company contracted in assisting the team. The data is later comprised for analyst.”

NFI has been conducted in 13 islands since 2019.

They are Santo, Malekula, Erromango, Tanna, Aneityum, Efate, Epi, Ambrym, Pentecost, Maewo, Vanua Lava, Gaua and Ambae.

NFI is being facilitated by the Department of Forestry with technical support from UNIQUE, a leading German Consulting Firm in the land use sector focussing on forestry, agriculture, rural development and natural resource management.

It is a key component of Vanuatu’s REDD+ Project, an initiative funded and administered by the World Bank through its Forest Carbon Partnership Facility.

REDD+ Project implementation is led by the DoF and supported by a multi sector REDD+ Technical Committee, as well as a diverse National Platform of local CSOs including VANGO, Vanuatu’s umbrella body for all NGOs.