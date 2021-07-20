Vanuatu’s National Week of Agriculture to strengthen agency linkages and promote trade

The event is aimed at strengthening the linkages and roles between Government line agencies as well as promote trade to contribute towards increased livelihoods for farmers and poverty alleviation in the communities.

It will also provide an opportunity to raise the profile, engagement, and interest of farmers and or communities in agriculture, livestock, forestry, fisheries, cooperative movement, local Industries, domestic Agri-Tourism sectors as the mainstay for food security, economic livelihoods and wellbeing of the people.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity (MALFFB) and in collaborations with the Ministry of Tourism, Trade, Industry, Commerce and Ni-Vanuatu Business (MTTICN) are working together to host the National Week of Agriculture.

The theme for NWA is “Building a Safe, Secure and Resilient Vanuatu in the New Normal"

Photo DARD