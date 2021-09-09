Vanuatu’s new juvenile correctional facility to upskill young offenders | Loop Vanuatu

The purpose-built facility at Mauria is the first of its kind for Vanuatu.

The centre will run educational programmes with the hope that detainees can be re-integrated into the education system after they are released.

The Acting Director General (DG) of the Ministry of Justice, Johnny Marango assures parents that the programme is focused on learning opportunities as well as keeping the community safe.

“Sending our children to the centre is not a solution. This is a last option, when parents and community leaders cannot control young offenders and police cannot handle the situation, the Government provides support to offenders aged 12-18 to get educational training at the centre. This gives them the option of re-entering the national education system once they leave,” said Marango.

He said the Vanuatu Correctional Services Act focuses on adult offenders and this approach does not suit children.

“The Juvenile Corrections Act will go before Parliament in November and this will provide a legal framework for managing young offenders in line with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC).”

The Ministry of Justice is working on a Child Protection Bill which sits alongside the Juvenile Bill.

Next month there will be community consultation on Children’s Rights and the new legislation.

The recruitment of juvenile corrections officers will begin in early 2022 and they will be civilians with a background in counselling and education.

Photo supplied Caption: New Juvenile Correctional Centre in Santo.