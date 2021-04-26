Vanuatu’s new Tourism Business Support Programme to help businesses survive Covid-19 impacts

Tourism Director, Jerry Spooner said they have appointed Carissa Jacobe as the new National Coordinator of the TBSP and she will join the current DoT Management team.

“The TBSP is based on a needs analysis from a number of recent business surveys and stakeholder consultations and has two main objectives,” Spooner explained.

The support programme aims to financially support and assist tourism businesses to survive the impacts of the Covid crisis and to have them ready to receive tourists when international borders are open again.

Vanuatu Tourism said, the programme is aimed at encouraging tourism businesses to follow the principles of sustainable and responsible tourism, including product diversification, increased local benefits, safe business operations, energy efficiency, waste management and water conservation.”

“Under the TBSP financial assistance will be available to eligible and approved tourism businesses under three categories.

These categories are:

• Tourism Business Survival Grants: for costs associated with cleaning, maintenance, gardening, security, safety and utility bills.

• Renewable Energy Subsidy Scheme: assistance for audit checks and appliance purchasing through the National Green Energy Fund.

• Agritourism Support Programme: assistance for selected projects who have integrated the tourism and agriculture sectors into their products.”

Business operators can access and fill in the forms on the DoT website.

The TBSP Management team will be available both at the DoT head office in Port Vila and through the DoT Provincial Offices to assist business operators with questions about the application forms.

DoT will work with the Tourism Associations to conduct awareness workshops in each Province to assist with the application process.