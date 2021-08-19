Vanuatu’s Norsup Hospital receives a new portable x-ray machine | Loop Vanuatu

The new machine was donated by the US Embassy through the World health Organisation in Port Vila.

Minister of Health, James Bule received the machine this week from the WHO Liaison Officer, Dr. Eunyoung KO.

US Ambassador for the Pacific, Erin Elizabeth McKee said the donation of the portable machine will support Vanuatu’s fight against the COVID-19 threat.

“Important also is conducting community awareness, risk communication and educating your people about the threat of the pandemic. Introducing preventative measures and strengthening public health systems to rapidly detect and respond to case and enhancing public health and hospital preparedness.”

The Ministry of Health will be responsible for the installation and training on how to use the machine.