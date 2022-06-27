Vanuatu’s Northern Police Command officers undergo domestic violence workshop

That means even though a high number of DV cases are reported, Police are still investigating and prosecuting offenders.

Commissioner of Police Colonel Robson Iavro made the comment at the opening of a workshop on Understanding Investigating and Preventing Sexual Gender Base Violence (SGBV).

Officers from the FPU attended a 3-day workshop on SGBV recently.

The FPU is one of the most effective and efficient units because of its successful prosecution of Domestic Violence cases which are very high in the country.

Responses to domestic violence cases have been successful through the assistance of the Vanuatu Australia Policing and Jastis Programme who have assisted the FPU in terms of logistic and financial support to get the victims and also suspects to be apprehended.

Commissioner Iavro said,” Professionalism, dedication and commitment is the success to all the work across the islands of Vanuatu for addressing the issues that are affecting the families and our society.”

“Be reminded that this will continue to stay because whatever we do the people will always take advantage to cause harm to another person and young girls across the society will continue to fear and face the effect and impact of violence that another man can cause to their lives.”

Photo supplied Caption: Police Commissioner Colonel Robson Iavro (Centre) with FPU officers from the Police Northern Command.