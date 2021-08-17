Vanuatu’s Pikinini Playtime School completes Red Cross training | Loop Vanuatu

In a statement, the school said, “We believe the safety of children in our care is important. We use the Medical Options Clinic, which is close to our Vila campuses and Medical Santo, which is close to our Luganville campus, to provide immediate treatment for serious sores, injuries and infections.”

“But children are adventurous so sometimes they have cuts and bruises and medical conditions that can require immediate assistance. So, we maintain a proportion of our staff with First Aid Qualifications.”

“During the recent school holidays, we had another ten (10) staff complete their training with the Red Cross Society in Port Vila.”

The teachers completed their Safety First Training, last week.