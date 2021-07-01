Vanuatu’s Police Constable Vocor attends Royal Navy’s New Entry Officer’s course in Australia

Vocor departed for Australia yesterday

She will be studying and training with the Royal Australian Navy Midshipmen for five months.

The Australian High Commission in Vanuatu said PC Vocor is expected to further develop her skills, knowledge and behaviours that is required to be an effective maritime security officer and leader.

PC Vocor is the second Vanuatu Police Force member to attend NEOC after PC Rachel Amkori graduating from the prestigious course last year.

Vanuatu Police Force thanked Australia for the Partnership.