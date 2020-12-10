Vanuatu’s Police Force’s PC Rachel Amkori graduates from RAN college

For the past five months, PC Amkori has lived and worked alongside her Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Officer Cadet colleagues mastering the knowledge and skills required to be an effective maritime security officer and leader.

Not only has PC Amkori flourished in the challenging times of COVID-19, but she also represents the first VPF member to ever attend the demanding RAN New Entry Officer’s Course, a symbol of the deepening maritime security partnership between Australia and Vanuatu.

According to a release, the Vanuatu-Australia Defence Cooperation Programme proudly supports the training and development of Vanuatu’s future security leaders,

Photo supplied Australia HC