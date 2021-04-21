Vanuatu’s Port Vila public transport drivers urged to wear masks

The association has urged the public who use public transport services to do the same.

The decision was made following the Prime Minister’s announcement about the latest Covid-19 positive case.

A Filipino national whose body was found on a beach over a week ago was tested positive for Covid-19.

Drivers can limit the number of their passengers if they wished to, especially for service buses.

The PLTA has also encouraged owners of public transport operators to keep hand sanitizers in their buses for passengers.

In the next few days, health authorities will be organizing an awareness on Covid-19 and PLTA is urging all drivers to be part of the awareness.

All drivers have been advised to obtain Covid-19 situation updates from official Health authorities.