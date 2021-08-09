Vanuatu’s Sanma Province to begin COVID-19 vaccination roll-out soon | Loop Vanuatu

Temporary vaccination sites will be set up in Fanafo, Port Olry, Vulasepa South Santo Area 2 and Avunatari.

Sanma Province Manager of Rural Health, Vanoa Sikon said the fixed sites will stay for at least two weeks.

“There will be mobile teams of health officers deployed to nearby villages to ensure accessibility to those who are eligible.”

Sikon added “After Luganville, the vaccine rollout awareness team moved to the Southeast area of Santo, to Canal Fanafo and this week they are stationed at Port Olry, ensuring all respective leaders from zone 9 must be part of the awareness programme so that they can help to relay information to their respective community members.”

The COVID-19 health team from Port Vila will be deployed to Santo to assist in administering the vaccine.