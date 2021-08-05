Vanuatu’s SHEFA Provincial distributes Independence Day celebration funds to area councils | Loop Vanuatu

The council’s each received Vt19, 000.

The funds are part of the Vt350, 000 Independence Fund that the Government allocated to the province.

SHEFA Province Secretary General, Morris Kaloran confirmed the area councils received their funds late last month.

Kaloran said the Council cannot assist the 18 area councils financially, as the Council had already donated Vt4 million towards SHEFA Day celebrations last month.

He added that they expect a report from each area council about how the money has been spent.

Vanuatu celebrated 41 years of Independence on 30 July.