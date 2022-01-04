Vanuatu’s South Santo Area Two opens new community hall

Member of parliament for Santo Rural, Alfred Moah said the new building has topped all developments that took place in the area and in nearby villages.

“This building will not only help the Sarete Community, it will help the whole Vanuatu. So when you think of such development, don’t think Sarete, think community, think big because this building will accommodate everyone. In the future World Vision Vanuatu can come and use the building or other organizations or councilors.”

“This standard must not drop. I want to challenge every village nearby at South Santo Area Two, you have to come up to this standard that Sarete has set,” Moah said.

The hall which was opened last week cost around VT3 million.

The Chairman of Area Council of Chiefs in South Santo Two, Havo Tamata, said, “This is what we want to see happening in our communities. We want to see chiefs in different communities taking the lead in heading changes within our communities.”