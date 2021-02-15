Vanuatu’s South Santo road project to commence soon

Six engineers from Korea Consultants International Co Ltd, the project designer have arrived in the country and completed the quarantine requirement in Port Vila.

Ministry of Infrastructure and Public Works Media Officer, Antoine Malsungai said the team will be traveling to Santo for the scoping works.

The road is a critical link connecting children to school, women to health services and farmers to the Luganville Market and other essential services.

Malsungai also said deteriorated bridges along the road section will be demolished and rebuilt and new structures will be constructed.

The cost of the scoping process alone is over Vt500 million.

Construction will commence once scoping is done and the project will take several years to complete.