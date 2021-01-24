Vanuatu’s Tongoa Island to host second Shepherds Mini Agriculture Show

The event is scheduled to be held in June.

A special display on apple farming on Tongoa will also be organized.

The organizing committee’s vice chairman Songi said awareness programmes about the show have been conducted around Tongoa island, Tongariki and Buninga.

“The farmers of the Shepherds group of islands are fully prepared and are looking forward to this event.

“During the awareness on Tongariki island farmers assured the committee that they will double the produce of yams that were supplied to the government through the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster (FSAC) that were distributed to Tropical cyclone Harold affected communities.

“Since the establishment of the SMAS 2021 local organising committee, the team has done two awareness so far around all the villages of Tongoa island including Tongariki and Buninga.

“The team will conduct another awareness shortly to ensure the farmers are maintaining the level of preparations that we are expecting of them before the event,” he said.

The mini agriculture show will be held Morua Centre because there is proper fencing and it is secure.

The venue is also located in the centre of the island.

The SMAS 2021 local organising committee was established late last year 2020 to oversee the preparation for the mini agriculture show.

The chairperson of the committee is Paul Thompson, the vice chairman is Reuben Songi, who is also the Tongoa Farmers’ Association chairman. Other members are the Area Councilor and Administrator and farmers.

Mr Songi said, “The committee has decided on which villages on Tongoa to accommodate farmers from other small islands.

“Lumbukuti will be hosting farmers from Tongariki, Pele village will be accommodating Emae farmers, Euta village will accommodate Makira farmers and Mataso farmers will be accommodated by Rafenga village.

“For the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry and Biosecurity (MALFFB) officers and other government officers other villages on Tongoa will provide accommodation.

“The villagers are aware of these arrangements and are also preparing themselves to accommodate the farmers.

“Farmers from each island should participate in this event with their own uniforms or costumes.

“The number of farmers per island is yet to be confirmed by the committee.