Vanuatu’s TORBA Province postpones provincial election

The decision was made by the Council of Ministers in its 25th ordinary meeting this month.

Principle Electoral Officer of the Electoral Office, Joe Lati said the Electoral Commission has made the decision and it has been gazetted by State Law.

Lati said the TORBA election budget has been approved and logistics met.

Minister of Public Utilities and Infrastructure, Jay Ngwele presented the Council of Ministers paper where COM also resolved that that MALAMPA Provincial Election and Luganville Municipal Election will take place next year.

Meanwhile, in August this year Electoral Office announced that the polling day for TORBA elections on December 7, 2021.