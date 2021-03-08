Vanuatu’s USP Emalus Campus enrolment up by 91%

This is an increase of 91 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

The number includes students studying in other four USP centres in the Provinces (Torba, Sanma, Malampa and Tafea).

Emalus Campus Acting Director, Ruben Bakeo Markward announced the increase in his address during the Student Orientation Day.

“On behalf of the USP and especially Emalus Campus I say welcome and congratulations to our new students on your acceptance to study at USP. We thank you for choosing USP. We are excited to welcome you into the Emalus learning community in 2021.”

“As new student at USP, you are bound to have questions. This orientation is designed around your needs, helping you find answers to the questions you have.”

“By the time you leave orientation, you’ll be on your way to becoming a successful university student,” Markward said.

According to the Student Administrative Support Services, the increase could be attributed to the Vanuatu National Provident Fund’s financial assistance offered through the Member’s Education Support Scheme.

Many students are also not travelling to Laucala Campus in Fiji or Alafua Campus in Samoa for studies this Semester 1 2021.