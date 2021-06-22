Vanuatu’s V-Lab launches second incubation

V-Lab will work with the incubees for a year with coaching, training and networking to allow them access to resources that will grow their business ideas.

One of the incubees is working to help recycling and another has big ideas on helping health and nutrition in the country.

V-Lab President, Marc-Antoine said, “We will invest a lot to time and resources into the incubees and they will invest in us also because this is a very time consuming programme.”

“V-Lab puts a lot of effort into supporting the incubees and their ideas because the ideas potentially benefit the country.”

​The V-LAB is a charitable Association created to support innovation and social entrepreneurship in Vanuatu. Working hand In hand with Yumiwork, Port Vila’s first co-working space, V-LAB seeks to provide access to facilities, services and mentoring to the young entrepreneurs in Vanuatu with a view to enable them to develop and grow their businesses and ideas as well as to promote entrepreneurship in the country.