Vanuatu’s V-Lab offers new learning programme for young entrepreneurs

V-LAB President, Marc Antoine, Bisnis Nakamal said, “The Bisnis Nakamal represents a new and innovative way for V-Lab to reach out to even more talented young entrepreneurs and to offer them high quality learning opportunities to establish or develop their businesses.”

“Our partnership with the Wanfuteng Bank will enable us to offer these learning opportunities at a very reasonable cost.”

Antoine added that the V-Lab programmes work with incubees that meet a certain criteria, not everyone can have access to the benefits that these programmes provide.

The Bisnis Nakamal provides these benefits to individuals, businesses and the Government departments.

It is established in partnership with Breadfruit Consulting and Wanfuteng Bank.

Unlike other v-lab programmes that last almost a year, Bisnis Nakamal cycles last from 8 to the maximum of 12 weeks.