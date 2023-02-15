Vanuatu’s very own Bijouterie showcased on world Stage

The Department of Industry Vanuatu said, “The three-day sourcing event is a joint venture of two of the industry’s leading events groups – Informa Markets Jewellery, organiser of the world’s biggest fine jewellery marketplace – Jewellery & Gem WORLD Hong Kong – and Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG), organiser of Vicenzaoro, one of the most influential jewellery shows worldwide and the top European trade fair in the sector.”

“Their unbeatable combination of resources, industry expertise, global reach and local knowledge is further enhanced by the support and capabilities of DMCC (Dubai Multi Commodities Centre), JGT Dubai’s Official Partner, and the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), the fair’s Industry Partner.”

The Department of Industry said it is pleased to see local manufacturers on the world stage and has congratulated Vanuatu Bijouterie for representing the creativity and skills of the country.