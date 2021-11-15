 

Vanuatu’s Wan Smolbag members clean Tagabe River

BY: Loop Pacific
15:16, November 15, 2021
Wan Smolbag started their climate change programme with a clean-up campaign at Tagabe River.

Members of the non-government organisation partnered with the British High Commission for the clean-up last week.

Activities included the viewing a documentary by British broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough.

BHS Communications Officer, Anthea Arukole said the UK hosted the COP26 UN climate change conference.

“UK will assume the COP presidential title and it is in line with WSB’s programme,.” Arukole said.

79 youths participated in the clean-up and collected 194 bags of rubbish.

     

