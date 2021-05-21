Vanuatu’s Wan Smolbag Theatre launches new play

The show follows a family’s struggles escalated in 2020 and how everything changed overnight due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The main character Esta is played by Virana T Davis.

She is a typical, hardworking Ni-Vanuatu woman and a mother of two children- played by Helen Kailo & Carina Apia.

Esta’s partner Donald is played by Michael R Maki, who is a typical Ni-Vanuatu man.

Steve Williams, James Langdale, Danny Marcel, Florence V. Taga and Richie Toka are in charge of the background music and the songs the cast delivers to accompany every scene, bringing each to life.