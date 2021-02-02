Vanuatu’s Wanfuteng Bank supports 10 students with scholarships

The students have been selected from Santo and Port Vila and are between Year 7 and Year 13.

“We are extremely honoured to play our part in promoting Education by offering ni-Vanuatu students with scholarships. This is the second year into the programme and similar to 2020, there have been many strong contenders this year, giving us cause for much deliberation!” said Catherine Le Bourgeois, Wanfuteng Bank’s CEO.

The scholarship programme is worth up to Vt1,000,000.

“2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and no doubt 2021 will bring its own challenges, so we hope that the scholarships will help to kick-start the school year for students and their parents,” said Wilmaraia Vocor, Wanfuteng Bank’s General Manager.

Each year Wanfuteng Bank offers scholarships to students, who have demonstrated hard work, dedication, and excellent performance.

Photo supplied Caption: Wanfuteng Bank General Manager Wilmaraia Vocor with recipients of the scholarship