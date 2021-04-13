Vanuatu’s West Ambrym communities produce white copra

The communities are also producing virgin coconut oil under the guidance of VCO and white copra expert Andrew Kevu.

“Ambrym island is one of the first islands that has commenced to produce virgin coconut oil using the manual system including ‘Malekula Oil’ from Malekula island,” Kevu said.

“Unfortunately we are left out in receiving assistance from the government through the Ministry of Trade in terms of improved facilities to produce virgin coconut oil."

Kevu is the founder of Bela Trading Vanuatu Company which began producing VCO in 2014.

He has won several awards at trade shows in in Port Vila.

Kevu has represented Vanuatu in regional trade fairs and meetings related to coconut and coconut by-products.

Another company, Pacific Pride Limited located in Santo, buys white copra from coconut farmers through agents located in the islands that have high production of coconuts.

The company has assisted lead coconut farmers on West Ambrym to establish appropriate facilities for hot air copra and white copra.

“Most farmers are moving out from virgin coconut oil to producing white copra because of the good price offered by Pacific Pride Limited which is VT 75,000 per ton,” Kevu said.

“My involvement with the community and with my proficiency in white copra, we are currently producing white copra.

“Although we have insufficient funds I managed to organize community awareness and teach interested local farmers the process of producing white copra.

“Farmers on West Ambrym are currently taking the lead in producing white copra to ensure they earn an income.

“The standard procedure of producing white copra is having proper facilities such as a solar tent, a concrete slab to work on and the process of selecting nuts until drying up of copra.

Kevu said, “Gradually the farmers will be shifting from hot air or smoked copra to white copra but they lack the facilities and materials to produce the product.

“Producing white copra without proper facilities in place means spending more time at home because of weather changes.

Kevu said “The future of white copra looks bright as the premium white copra price of VT 75,000 per ton is not part of the government subsidy and the price will always be there.

Photo Caption: Andrew Kevu’s facilities used in the production of white copra in West Ambrym