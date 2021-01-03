Vanuatu’s Yasur volcano continues at major unrest state

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 2.

According to VMGD, volcanic hazards remain at the summit area (e.g. volcanic projectile or bomb, volcanic gases and/or ash).

These are related to its ongoing explosive activity. The danger zone for life safety remains limited at the Danger Zone A which is about 600 m around the volcanic cone.

The level of risk for visitors accessing areas from the crater rim to the parking area (Danger Zone A) remains high.

With this current level of activity, villages located close to the volcano may continue to expect volcanic gases and/or ash falls impact, especially those exposed to wind direction.

Yasur is located on the south-east tip of Tanna island.

Photo supplied