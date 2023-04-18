Vanuatu 11 on fact finding mission

Head of delegation VCS director Johnny Marango said they were on a fact finding mission to observe the Yellow Ribbon Program, the business units and how FCS ran its rehabilitation and reintegration processes for inmates.

“In fact, we have been planning this trip for a few years and we are very glad it is now a reality,” Mr Marango said.

“It has been overwhelming for us to see how well the FCS has tailor-made its programs to suit the culture and Fijian society as a whole.

“We are very impressed with the operations at Naboro for instance, we have always heard about it, but to experience and see it firsthand gives us much inspiration on what we can implement back home.”

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa said they were willing to share ideas with their Melanesian counterparts in the hope to assist them improve their services.

“The corrections services is a global family because we do the work of changing lives so that it impacts national security by making them better citizens from when they entered our facility,” Ms Panapasa said.

“I have assured Mr Marango that the FCS stands ready to assist in their development back home through advice and information sharing as we also have things to learn from them also.”

The team toured the Nasinu Vocational Centre, Suva Women’s Corrections Centre and its catering facility, Tagimoucia Art Gallery and the Business Units in Naboro namely the tailor unit, joinery, vegetable and farm area, piggery, poultry and bakery unit.

They also visited the K9 Unit which proved to be one of their major highlights of the tour.

The team will move to Western Division later in the week where they will visit the Lautoka Corrections facilities before going back home.

They were hosted to a farewell dinner in Suva that was also attended by Attorney-General Siromi Turaga and the Solicitor General Ropate Green Lomavatu.