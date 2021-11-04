Vanuatu administers over 114,000 Covid-19 doses since roll-out

According to the Ministry of Health, 48% of the 169, 185 eligible population in all areas have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination is being administered in the main centers of SHEFA, SANMA, TAFEA, MALAMPA and PENAMA Provinces.

The vaccination rollout launch for TORBA Province is scheduled for Tuesday.

Over 72,000 people have received at least one dose of AstraZeneca or Sinopharm and over 32,000 have received two doses of either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca and are considered fully vaccinated.

Of the 369 adverse events recorded following immunization, 15 have been classified as serious and required investigation.

Vanuatu has two Covid-19 cases in managed quarantine.