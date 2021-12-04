Vanuatu administers over 141, 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

185 eligible adult population have received at least one dose of either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

MOH also confirmed that 66% of adults in high priority areas have received one dose and 27% are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

High priority areas are locations identified as being at higher risk of COVID-19 importation or transmission.

Vaccination for 18 years and above is ongoing in all provinces. In Port Vila, vaccination is being conducted at George Pompidou.

So far, 87% of the eligible population have received at least one dose, 85% in Port Vila, 84% in SHEFA Province, 55% (MALAMPA), 40% (TAFEA), 24% (PENAMA) and 30% in TORBA.