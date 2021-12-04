 

Vanuatu administers over 141, 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses

BY: Loop Pacific
10:46, December 4, 2021
11 reads

Over 141, 000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Vanuatu since the rollout in June this year.

185 eligible adult population have received at least one dose of either Sinopharm or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Ministry of Health.

MOH also confirmed that 66% of adults in high priority areas have received one dose and 27% are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

High priority areas are locations identified as being at higher risk of COVID-19 importation or transmission.

Vaccination for 18 years and above is ongoing in all provinces. In Port Vila, vaccination is being conducted at George Pompidou.

So far, 87% of the eligible population have received at least one dose, 85% in Port Vila, 84% in SHEFA Province, 55% (MALAMPA), 40% (TAFEA), 24% (PENAMA) and 30% in TORBA.

     

Tags: 
Vanuatu
Covid-19 vaccination
  • 11 reads