Vanuatu administers vaccine against severe diarrhoea to children

According to the Ministry of Health, 475 children have received the Rotavirus Vaccine.

The ministry said vaccines prevent 15–34% of severe diarrhea in the developing world and 37–96% of severe diarrhea in the developed world.

SHEFA health nurse, Ela Matai Romo said, “Since October, we have been providing awareness and have seen a big number of children getting vaccinated. We want the general public to be aware of its benefits before giving their consent for their children to get vaccinated.”

“About 475 children have taken the Rotavirus vaccine and 630 children took the PCV. The vaccines are given to a child from 6-14 weeks old, up to four months and less than one year.”

The vaccine rollout has been underway since October last year.