Vanuatu agriculture department finalises 2022 Business Plan

Discussions on developing provincial plans are also taking place in the planning workshop this week.

The Director of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (DARD) Antoine Ravo said the planning workshop will determine the outputs of service delivery to farmers in 2022.

"Our inputs this week will indicate our achievements for 2021, what is yet to achieve and what are the challenges that we still need to address before the end of December 2021."

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Forestry, Fisheries and Biosecurity, Director General Moses Amos said, "2021 has more pressure than any other years since the existence of MALFFB.”

'Why, because it comes with a budget. We have a budget of VT 2 Billion so there's pressure as to how the money is being used and how efficiently the funds have been utilized."

The Provincial Agriculture Officers and Technical Officers will also present this year's achievements and challenges.

Photo supplied Caption: Agriculture Officers and Technical Officers during the opening of the workshop in Port Vila