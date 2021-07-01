Vanuatu Agriculture Ministry establishes second food bank

Navoda Farm is run by the Presbyterian Church of Vanuatu.

Director General for MALFFB Moses Amos signed an agreement with Navoda Farm Manager Patu Lui Navoko on 25 June for facilitate the food bank.

Amos said, the “Think, Big, Increase & Multiply” Strategy will revive the operations of Navoda, taking it to heights where it will be the centre for the population to access agricultural tools and machinery to planting materials, aquaculture fishery, livestock and forestry.

Navoda Farm sits on 500ha property.

It was established as the agriculture production arm of the Theological School at Talua.

The farm was totally destroyed by TC Harold in April 2020.

It currently has a few cattle and sheep grazing under the overgrown sandalwood plantation.

Navoda Food Bank will house tractors, rotavators, sawmills, a boat, aquaculture pond, livestock breeding centre and multiplication of root crops.

It will stand as a distribution point for planting materials, fish fingerlings and livestock breeds and will give easy access to remote communities of South to West Santo to tool machineries and other agricultural or fishery and livestock genetic materials.

Photo supplied Caption: Director General MALFFB Moses Amos exchanges signed documents with Farm Manager Patu Lui Navoko.