Vanuatu Ambrym Volcano remains in minor state of unrest

The Volcanic Alert Level remains at Level 1.

Latest data analysis from the monitoring system shows volcanic earthquakes and sometimes emissions of steam and gas at both craters.

However, the Volcanic Alert level is maintained at Level 1.

With the ongoing activity and the associated hazards, the danger zone at the summit area remains limited inside the Permanent Exclusion Zone at Benbow and Danger Zone A at Marum.

These danger zones are about 1 km around Benbow and 2 km around Marum craters including Maben-Mbwelesu, Niri-Mbwelesu and Mbwelesu. Additional danger zone is at the South-East of Ambrym within 500 meters from major cracks (Opened during the 2018 Eruption).

The department said eruptions can occur at any level of unrest with little or no warnings.

Ambrym volcano has remained at Volcanic Alert Level 1 since 10 October 2019.

Photo supplied Caption: Ambrym caldera safety map.