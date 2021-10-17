Vanuatu and Philippines mark 35 years of diplomatic relations

The Vanuatu Government, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Ati, and the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister of Internal Affairs, Ishmael Kalsakau, sent congratulatory messages to all the people from the two countries, to mark the event.

Minister Ati conveyed willingness to strengthen the two countries' relations and continue collaboration in multilateral forums on points of mutual interests such as health, agriculture, trade and capacity building.

The Philippine Consul General to Vanuatu, Bong Serrano, congratulated the two countries for their collaboration since 1986.

He said both countries have supported each over the past years through the relations in areas such as trade and education. Over 200 students have been sent to Philippines to complete scholarship studies.

There are around 250 Filipinos residing in Vanuatu.