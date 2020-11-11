Vanuatu announces first Covid-19 case

A passenger, who arrived on a repatriation flight on 4 November, has been tested positive for Covid-19.

PM Loughman said the patient has been transferred to Vila Central Hospital.

The passenger travelled from the United States and transited in Auckland and Sydney before arriving in Port Vila.

Loughman has assured the country that the government has applied strict protocols to ensure the case does not spread.

He has called on the public to listen to and only follow advice from the health authority.

More details to come.

Photo file Prime Minister Bob Loughman