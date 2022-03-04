Vanuatu appoints first-ever Consul-General to Dubai

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade (MOFAET), Marc Ati announced the appointment today.

The appointment of a Consul-General marks another important development in Vanuatu's diplomatic and consular representation abroad.

Dubai is one of the major business hubs in the Middle East and globally renowned for attracting investments and a world leader in innovation and technology.

Dubai is also the current host of World Expo which Vanuatu is participating in with the support of the United Arab Emirates.

The ministry said since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2009, Vanuatu's engagement with the United Arab Emirates has developed into a partnership of mutual strategic interests.

This has led to a number of tangible outcomes including UAE financial assistance for the Solar Plant at Parliament House, an Air Services Agreement between the two countries, a visa-waiver agreement for diplomatic and official passports and humanitarian assistance towards TC Pam in 2015.

This development in the first Consulate General office is another stride in the country's global outreach policy, particularly in strengthening development cooperation with the UAE, and the Gulf region.

“With those interests expected to grow there are plans to upgrade representation to Ambassadorial level in the not-too-distant future,” the ministry said.

Photo supplied Caption: Alickson Gamaliere Viralone has been appointed Consul-General to Dubai