Vanuatu appoints new country’s High Commissioner to New Zealand | Loop Vanuatu

Nipo will be based in Wellington.

He is a long-time civil servant and one of Vanuatu’s first Director Generals since the creation of the DG position.

At that time, Nipo was appointed as DG of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Vanuatu Football Federation.

Following his appointment yesterday, Nipo will present his credential letters to the President of the Republic of Vanuatu before his departure next month.

His contract is for three years but it is renewable.

Nipo replaces the late Johnson Naviti who passed away last year.